National Endangered Species Day | Kashmiri Red Stag and 12 more endangered animals and plants of India

Known for their mane of white hair, lion-tailed macaques are endemic to the Western Ghats of South India. (Photo by N.A. Naseer via Wikimedia Commons)

India has a total of 199 critically endangered species, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. Established in 1964, the IUCN Red List has evolved to become the world’s most comprehensive information source on the global conservation status of animal, fungi and plant species. Globally, the IUCN Red List now includes 150,388 species, of which 42,108 are threatened with extinction. Over 1,550 of the 17,903 marine animals and plants assessed are at risk of extinction, with climate change impacting at least 41 percent of threatened marine species.

Here's a look at some of the endangered animal, bird and plant species in India:

1. Snow Leopard: Known throughout the world for its beautiful fur and elusiveness, the endangered snow leopard (Panthera uncia) is found in the rugged mountains of Central Asia. Their geographical range encompasses a large part of the western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Since 1985, it has been listed as threatened with extinction in Schedule I of the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

How many left: 500

Asiatic Lion. (Photo by Tiergarten Nuernberg via Wikimedia Commons)

2. Asiatic Lion: The Gir Forest in Gujarat is the major habitat of Asiatic lions’ distribution. Currently, the Asiatic lion is classified as Endangered (EN) on the IUCN Red List, but its numbers today remain stable.

How many left: 500-650

3. Bengal Tiger: The Bengal Tiger, also called the Royal Bengal tiger and scientifically known as Panthera tigris tigris, is found at high altitudes, and in tropical and subtropical rainforests, grasslands, and mangroves; their territories encompassing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and Nepal. Hunted for sport, the population has dwindled drastically.

How many left: Nearly 2,000

4. Lion-tailed Macaque: The lion-tailed macaque, also known as the wanderoo, is an old-world monkey endemic to the Western Ghats of South India. Known for its mane of white hair, it is among most endangered of the macaques around the globe. These primates have lost as much as 99 percent of their original habitat range as a result of large-scale deforestation for timber, agriculture and development.

How many left: Less than 4,000, including fewer than 2,500 mature individuals

5. Kashmiri Red Stag: Also known as Hangul, the critically endangered Kashmiri Red Stag is a subspecies of Central Asian red deer endemic to Kashmir and northern Himachal Pradesh. In Kashmir, it is found primarily in the Dachigam National Park. In the early 1940s, the population was between 3,000 and 5,000 individuals, but habitat destruction, over-grazing by domestic livestock and poaching have reduced population dramatically.

How many left: 237 (according to 2019 census)

6. Resplendent Tree Frog: One of the rarest species of frogs in the world with its habitat restricted to a very few square kilometres on some peaks of Anaimudi (the highest peak in the Western Ghats), the Resplendent Tree Frog has extremely short limbs and numerous macroglands. It qualifies as a medium-sized frog: males grow to a snout-vent length of 23–25 mm (0.91–0.98 inch) and females to 25–28 mm (0.98–1.10 inch).

How many left: Less than 300 (mostly in Ernakulam National Park)

7. Nilgiri Tahr: This critically endangered mountain goat species is the only mountain ungulate in southern India amongst the 12 species present in India. The Nilgiri tahr, which used to be found along the entire stretch of Western Ghats, is presently found only in small fragmented pockets of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, spanning below 10 percent of their original range. The Eravikulam National Park in Annamalai hills, Kerala, is home to the largest population of the Nilgiri tahr, with more than 700 individuals.

How many left: 2,500-3,000

Nilgiri Tahr (Photo by Zachivan via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

8. One-horned Rhinoceros: For decades, this critically endangered animal, also known as the Indian rhinoceros, was extensively hunted to obtain their horns, which supposedly have therapeutic qualities. Of the 2,613 one-horned rhinos recorded in India, Assam’s Kaziranga National Park is the largest habitat for the species followed by Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal.

How many left: Less than 3,000

9. The Great Indian Bustard: The Great Indian Bustard or GIB is considered India’s most critically endangered bird and listed in Schedule-I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and under the highest degree of legal protection from hunting. Its population of about 150 in Rajasthan accounts for 95 percent of its total world population.

How many left: Nearly 150

10. Namdapha Flying Squirrel: The Namdapha Flying Squirrel is assessed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, and is estimated to exist in less than 100 km² in Arunachal Pradesh. In 1981, a team of scientists led by zoologist Shyamrup Biswas discovered this flying squirrel in Arunachal Pradesh but it has not been seen again. Having not been seen for nearly 40 years, this squirrel is listed as one of 25 ‘most wanted’ in Global Wildlife Conservation’s (GWC) Search for Lost Species.

How many left: Has not been seen for 40 years

11. Malabar Civet: Considered India’s most endangered mammal and listed among the 15 most threatened mammals in the world today, the Malabar civet (Viverra civettina) was last seen half a century ago in the forests of Kerela, and is presumed to be extinct. There is not even a photograph in existence. However, subsequent discovery of a fresh skin from a villager in Kerala in 1991, raised fresh hopes that the animal might still exist in the remote parts of this region.

How many left: Was last seen 50 years ago

12. Large Rock Rat or Elvira Rat: Found only in the Eastern Ghats of Tamil Nadu, the Elvira rat (Cremnomys elvira) is a critically endangered species of rodent in the family Muridae. The species was first described by Sir John Ellerman in 1946 and is currently listed in the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

How many left: Not defined

Pygmy Hog: A pygmy hog belongs to the family of pigs or suid and is found in the foothills of the Himalayas in Southern Bhutan and Assam, and their negligible population of 150 is found in and around Manas National Park.

How many left: 150

Endangered Plant Species of India: Out of the 387 Indian plants listed under IUCN's Red List, 77 have been enlisted as ‘critically endangered’, six are ‘extinct’ and two are ‘extinct’ in the wild. Some of the endangered plant species of India include Milkwort (rare, Gujarat), Bird’s foot (rare, Gujarat), Assam catkin yew (threatened, Arunachal Pradesh), Ebony (threatened, Karnataka), Umbrella tree (rare, Karnataka), Spider wort (rare and endangered, Madhya Pradesh), Malabar lily (threatened, Tamil Nadu), and Pygmy water lily (endangered, Jammu & Kashmir).