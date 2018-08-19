Contribute one month's salary for Kerala flood relief: CM to MPs, MLAs

Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad, Kerala. (Image: PTI)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today urged all MPs from the union territory and MLAs to contribute one month's salary to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund.

The contributions can be made to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and it would be forwarded to the Kerala Chief Minister's distress relief fund, he told reporters here.

He said traders' associations, members of the public and others could also contribute in kind, all of which would dispatched to Kerala. The Puducherry government had already announced an assistance of Rs one crore on its part to the fund.

Kerala has been ravaged by heavy rains in the second spell of monsoon fury since August 8, which has claimed the lives of 197 people.