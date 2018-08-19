Chhattisgarh gives Rs 10 cr aid to flood-hit Kerala

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today announced assistance of Rs 10 crore, including rice worth Rs 7 crore, for flood-hit Kerala.

A government release informed that efforts were on to ensure the rice could be transported by train to Kerala by tomorrow.

An official said that Singh spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and assured the latter of support in dealing with the calamity.

Singh also told the Kerala CM that Chhattisgarh could send a team of doctors and volunteers to Kerala if the latter consented to it, the official added.

Kerala is reeling under the worst floods in almost a century with all its rivers in spate and gates of 80 dams being opened due to heavy rainfall in the past few days.