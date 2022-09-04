Asia’s largest bird park to close after over 50 years

Image Credits: mandai.com

Salim Ali, a widely recognized ornithologist, once said, “I suppose I’ve done my bit, it’s now up to you younger people.”

Resonating the emotion of the Birdman of India, Asia’s largest and Singapore’s oldest, the Jurong Bird Park has announced the ceasing of its operations after over 50 long years.

About over 3,500 birds including parrots, eagles, penguins, and flamingos that built their homes in this park, will now flap their wings and head to a new location to join the Singapore Zoo and Night Safari, as well as the new luxury Banyan Tree Resort within the Mandai eco-hub, thus creating an eco-tourism hub in the northern part of Singapore.

Spread across 20.2 hectares, Jurong was built at a cost of $3.5 million and opened its doors in 1971 to make way for 3,500 birds, across 400 species, attracting 800,000 visitors each year. The bird park will function till 3rd January 2023 and will finally close its doors after 52 glorious years, ahead of its move to the Mandai eco-hub.

Image Credits: mandai.com

"There are many of us who joined the organization in its early days and have been here over the decades," mentioned Daisy Ling, the park’s vice-president in a statement on August 30, announcing the closure.

Owing its foundation to the vision of the Minister of France, Goh Keng Swee, the very idea to construct a bird park arose during his visit to the Rio Aviary in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, in 1967. He later proposed the idea of creating a bird park in Singapore at the inaugural meeting of the Jurong Town Corporation in June 1968. Designed by London Zoological Society’s curator of birds, John Yealland along with aviary architect J.Toovey, the construction began in 1969 and was wrapped up by late 1970.

Since its inauguration in 1971 when the park held only 1,000 birds across 60 species, the bird park’s current capacity has largely expanded to house over 400 species. It received multiple contributions from various birds from across the globe. Close to their opening day, they received bird contributions from 12 countries, seven zoos, and 40 private donors who contributed to their little sanctuary.

Image Credits: mandai.com

The park witnessed 37, 493 visitors within the first 15 days and gladly welcomed its millionth visitor in August 1972.

The centerpiece of the park was the Jurong Falls Aviary, now recognized as the Waterfall Aviary, which houses one of the tallest man-made indoor waterfalls in the world. It stands 30 meters tall.

The park welcomed Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in 1972 when they were in the country as a part of their Southeast Asian and Indian Ocean tour.

The park officers have been involved in multiple widely recognised rescues and rehabilitation efforts over the years. A hornbill belonging to the park battling aggressive cancer had received a 3D printed prosthesis in 2018, which was fitted by the park vets on the top of its bill.

A rare wild vulture caught the nation’s attention when it steered off its migratory path and landed in Singapore last December. Even though it had no visible injuries, the bird was unable to fly, post which it was given treatment in the park’s hospital. Post the treatment, the vulture flapped its wings, all thanks to the motivation that was provided by the staff belonging to the bird park.

After 52 glorious years of providing a home to multiple bird species, the Jurong Bird Park is relocating to Mandai Wildlife Reserve to form a more integrated nature and wildlife precinct together, alongside a new Rainforest Park and three other existing wildlife parks in Singapore, namely the Singapore Zoological Gardens, the Night Safari, and the River Safari.

“Jurong Bird Park has been a place that holds special memories for multiple generations of Singaporeans who have grown up with the park," said Mike Barclay, group chief executive officer of Mandai Wildlife Group, reported Yahoo News.

This location will now be called Bird Paradise. Within this, a small park called Rainforest wild will have adventure, habitat, and animals coming together in a rainforest setting. Along with this, the paradise will also provide rehabilitation facilities and treatment for rescue animals.

Before closing, Jurong Bird Park will celebrate its journey called “A Flight to Remember”, where there will be multiple events and activities like a self-guided heritage trail, along with the reopening of the park’s old Panorail Station.

The park will otherwise continue to function normally until its planned closure aimed to take place in January 2023. Until then, the staff has plans to arrange a chain of activities, tours as well as trails across its heritage, primarily aimed at highlighting the history of Jurong Bird Park.