10 weather buzzwords you must know

A firestorm occurs when a large wildfire creates its own weather system. (Photo: Jim Peaco via Wikimedia Commons)

This month, the internet was abuzz with “doomsday clouds” that were seen in Haridwar and Roorkee in Uttarakhand. They resembled an imposing wall or a snow-capped mountain. Though they appeared ominous and foreboding, they were shelf clouds. This type of a cloud is usually associated with severe thunderstorms that can produce strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and even tornadoes.

“Doomsday clouds” are not a sign of anything truly catastrophic, nor are they new.

Extreme weather, however, has led to the creation of many buzzwords. They, at times, describe natural phenomena that are becoming more common, frequent or intense due to climate change, thus impacting our lives more.

Here, we decode 10 buzzwords that have been added to our collective weather lexicon.

1. Grey swan: It is a rare and impossible-to-anticipate weather event that has a significant impact. Some examples of grey swan weather events include the 2005 Hurricane Katrina and the 2011 Japanese tsunami. They were considered extremely unlikely, but had a major impact on the communities affected. They also cost billions of dollars in damages.

2. Heatflation: It is a term used to describe the phenomenon of rising prices caused by extreme heat. As the world warms, heat waves are becoming more frequent and severe, leading to increased demand for energy and other resources. This, in turn, can drive up prices for everything, from food to electricity. In 2022, for instance, extreme heat waves in India destroyed the wheat crop. It led to a ban on exports, and escalated the cost of wheat across the world.

3. Squall line: They form when warm, moist air rises and meets cooler, drier air. This creates an instability in the atmosphere, which can lead to a cluster of severe thunderstorms. When they occur in a line, they are known as a squall line. Though they can occur in a variety of weather conditions, they are most common in the spring and summer months. In 2021, a 250 km-long squall line led to incessant rain and flooding in Kolkata.

4. Red rain: In this weather event, rain is red in colour. Red rain is not fully understood, but it is thought to be caused by a variety of factors, including dust storms, algae blooms, and volcanic eruptions. One of the most well-known cases of red rain occurred in Kerala in 2001. A study commissioned by the Government of India eventually traced the cause to the airborne spores from a local alga.

5. Supercell: This is a thunderstorm that is rotating and can produce severe weather, such as large hail, strong winds, and tornadoes. Supercells are the most powerful type of thunderstorm, and can be very dangerous. In 2003, a supercell generated a series of violent thunderstorms that lasted 12 hours in Kolkata.

6. Weather whiplash: It describes rapid swings in extreme weather. It is also becoming more common due to climate change. For example, heat and droughts, followed by heavy rain and floods, or vice versa, is happening more often in India. The frequency is expected to only rise further in a warming world.

7. Heat dome: It occurs when a region of high pressure traps hot air in place for an extended period of time. This can cause temperatures to soar well above normal, and lead to dangerous heat waves. It has a devastating impact on wildlife and people, causing heat strokes, dehydration, and even death. Climate change is making heat domes more frequent and intense. In February this year, a heat dome developed over northwest India, causing temperatures to spike in the region.

8. Red tide: It is a phenomenon in which algal bloom can occur in marine environments. It is usually caused by a type of algae called dinoflagellates, which produces a toxin that can kill fish, shellfish, and other marine life. It was 2001 when the National Institute of Oceanography noticed a toxic algal bloom for the first time off the coast of Goa.

9. Firestorm: This event occurs when a large wildfire creates its own weather system. It can include strong winds, low humidity, and high temperatures. Firestorms can be extremely destructive, and cause widespread damage and loss of life. For example, the Indian southwest monsoon goes on from June to September. These winds then leave the region and move south. In 2019, this did not happen. The monsoon did not retreat till mid-October, leaving New South Wales in Australia dry and fire-prone. The result: a perfect firestorm.

10. Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT): A measure of how hot and humid it is outside, it is widely used to assess the risk of heat stress and heatstroke. The higher the WBGT, the greater the risk. As maximum temperatures continue to rise in India, climate scientists are worried about an increased possibility of deaths if human body temperatures exceed the “wet bulb” threshold of 35 degrees Celsius. According to a Lancet study, there’s already been a 55 percent spike in fatalities in India between 2000-04 and 2017-21 due to extreme heat.