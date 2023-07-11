Video of 'Doomsday shelf cloud' in Haridwar is viral. What is the phenomenon, significance

A Doomsday shelf cloud in Haridwar has left viewers in awe. (Image: screengrab from video @Anindya_veyron/Twitter)

Nature often displays its awe-inspiring beauty in myriad ways. Recently, a video showcasing the formation of spectacular clouds amid the monsoon in Haridwar has taken social media by storm. This meteorological spectacle, known as the "Doomsday shelf cloud," has left viewers in awe.

Twitter user Anindya Singh shared a clip of the phenomenon stating: “Shared by a friend. Shot today near Haridwar. Spectacular shelf cloud.”

Watch the video here:

Shelf clouds are a type of arcus cloud, characterized by their impressive and intimidating appearance. These unique cloud formations often resemble a large, horizontal wedge or shelf extending from the base of a thunderstorm or cumulonimbus cloud.

Despite their ominous appearance, shelf clouds are not associated with destructive tornadoes or severe storms. Instead, they serve as harbingers of significant weather changes, particularly during the approach of thunderstorms.

How are shelf clouds formed?

Shelf clouds typically form along the leading edge of thunderstorms, where moist, warm air is uplifted rapidly due to an advancing cold front. As the warm air is lifted, it cools and condenses, forming a cloud.

The advancing cold air creates a distinct boundary, known as the gust front or outflow boundary, which triggers the formation of the shelf cloud.

The shelf cloud is formed as the cool air descends and spreads out ahead of the storm, lifting warm and moist air aloft. This lifting process leads to condensation and the visible cloud formation.

Distinctive Features

Doomsday shelf clouds exhibit several distinct features that contribute to their dramatic appearance. The underside of the shelf cloud is often dark and menacing, featuring turbulent and rapidly rising air.

This area is characterized by a swirling mass of clouds, indicating the intense updrafts and strong winds associated with the thunderstorm.

The leading edge of the cloud is typically smooth and well-defined, appearing as a rolling arc or shelf. This edge may have a greenish or bluish tint due to the scattering of sunlight caused by water droplets within the cloud.

Significance and Implications

As these clouds are usually associated with thunderstorms, their presence serves as a visual warning sign of impending severe weather. The powerful updrafts within the thunderstorm system can create gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and, in some cases, even hail. They are typically harmless but indicate weather changes of impending thunderstorms.