you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vehicle scrapping policy in the works for two-wheelers: Nitin Gadkari

"Automobile sector is very important to the country. It has the maximum employment potential," said Gadkari.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti
Nitin Gadkari, Road and transport Minister

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on September 11 said that government is in the process of making a vehicle scrapping policy for two-wheelers.

Gadkari said that it is important to design a framework to ensure recycling of parts from motor vehicles.

Speaking on the issue of auto slowdown, he said that some of the issues are due to global factors. He assured the industry that in the next 5-6 years, India will become a manufacturing hub for automobiles.

Close

He reiterated that the sector contributes a substantial amount to the country's growth rate. "Automobile sector is very important to the country. It has the maximum employment potential," said Gadkari.

Gadkari said that the government is building roads worth Rs. 50,000 crore in Delhi, including the Dwarka expressway. He said this would help to tackle air pollution. Further, he laid emphasis on shifting to alternate fuel to reduce pollution. He said the government is also aiming at diversification of agriculture to power and energy sector by encouraging production of ethanol from molassees and biomass.

First Published on Sep 11, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #automobile #India #Nitin Gadkari #policy

