Vehicle scrapping policy in the works for two-wheelers: Nitin Gadkari

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on September 11 said that government is in the process of making a vehicle scrapping policy for two-wheelers.

Gadkari said that it is important to design a framework to ensure recycling of parts from motor vehicles.

Speaking on the issue of auto slowdown, he said that some of the issues are due to global factors. He assured the industry that in the next 5-6 years, India will become a manufacturing hub for automobiles.

He reiterated that the sector contributes a substantial amount to the country's growth rate. "Automobile sector is very important to the country. It has the maximum employment potential," said Gadkari.