    Exclusive: Sub-zero temperature, 100s of us, sleeping on bare floors, scared of shelling: Kerala student narrates nightmare from a bunker in Ukraine

    All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today, Indian embassy said on Tuesday. Students in Kharkiv say they are scared and are hearing shelling sounds.

    Prashant K Nanda
    New Delhi / March 01, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
    The first batch of Indians returning on an Air India evacuation flight on February 26. (Image: Twitter/S Jaishankar)

    “Myself, Jayakrishnan J R, final year medical student from Kharkiv…We are now in a bunker under a hostel with more than 200 students. Till now we are hearing shelling sounds and all,” the first message reads as he starts narrating the nightmare of Indian students in Ukraine.

    As Moneycontrol reached out to him, Jayakrishnan through a series of disjointed messages sent over several hours recounted the plight, the expectations and reality of Indian students caught in the Ukraine-Russia war in that country.

    “It’s so scaring, even inside the bunkers we can feel the vibration. Yesterday Morning almost all our city Center in Kharkiv was attacked by Russian army,” he told Moneycontrol, adding that “Minus degree here so sleeping in bare floor is most painful thing we are facing” (sic).

    “Poor signal here sir, food from shops and cash from ATMS are running out, and we are trying to arrange something,” he said late in the evening over another set of messages.

    While they have no issue with the Indian government or the Ukrainian government, they don’t have any positive opinion about the Indian embassy there, he claimed and urged authorities that it needs to offer support to students.

    Close

    “Actually from Govt we are mostly satisfied…there is no solid confirmation about the evacuation or anything from Indian embassy here. They are not giving any proper information when we call. I called them…and when they are hearing that we are from Kharkiv, they are telling to stay calm where you are,” Jayakrishnan alleged.

    He said “stores are out of stock, atm are not working. From our care takers only we get some food…We need a solid confirmation from Indian embassy here about our evacuation that’s our need at all. Because we are from most affected and dangerous part of Ukraine”.

    There are over 18,000 Indian students in Ukraine, a majority of them are pursuing MBBS. While Indian government has started evacuation and has brought home over 1500 nationals and students, the process is slow as the country is in the middle of a war and prominent cities including in Kyiv and Kharkiv are worst affected. The Indian government in New Delhi is in constant touch with the embassy there and with Ukrainian government. Besides, it is in talks with neighbouring countries there for safe passage of Indians from Ukraine to safer locations and back home via rescue flights.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy issued a fresh advisory to Indians on March 1. “All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” the embassy said in a tweet post.

    In New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday also asked Air Force to evacuate stranded Indians.

     
    Prashant K Nanda is an Associate Editor at Moneycontrol .
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 01:37 pm

