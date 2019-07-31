PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana trains 72L individuals, places 51L since launch: Govt

The Centre has placed 51.23 lakh individuals (21 percent) from the 72 lakh people trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) since its launch, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey informed the Rajya Sabha last week.

Part of the government's Skill India Mission launched in 2015, PMKVY trains youth in employable skills. It is executed by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

As per a Business Line report, PMKVY 1.0 (conducted from 2015 to 2016) trained 19.85 lakh individuals and placed 2.62 lakh (13.23 percent) and PMKVY 2.0 (conducted from October 2016 to June and scheduled till 2020) trained 52.12 lakh individuals and placed 12.60 lakh (24.18 percent).

Among states, Telangana topped in providing placements (29 percent). Haryana, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh (28 percent each) came in second, Tamil Nadu (26 percent) came in third, and Kerala and Maharashtra (10 percent each) rounded off the list, the report pointed out.

The placements from the first phase and second phase saw an almost 11 percent spike. Further development in the programme between the two phases led to PMKVY 2.0 allowing training providers (TPs) to facilitate placements of certified candidates, Pandey added.

TPs, along with the sector skill councils, have onus to arrange placement melas every six months and ensure participation from local youth and industries. Moreover, the National Skill Development Corporation has tie-ups with placement partners to better employment opportunities to PMKVY certified individuals within 90 days of completion.