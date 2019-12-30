App
HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Dec 30, 2019 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MoSPI to come up with single repository for all official data: Report

The platform, called the National Integrated Information Portal, is aimed at offering a single window access to all official data with increased transparency.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Soon, all official data pertaining to health, employment, trade, industry and goods and services tax (GST) will be available on a single platform.

After questions were raised over the credibility of official data, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is reportedly working on the creation of a digital repository for official statistics, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The platform, called the National Integrated Information Portal (NIIP), is aimed at offering a single window access to all official data with increased transparency. It is likely two have a three-phase development- integration of MoSPI's statistical activities, inclusion of key data sets from the respective departments, and on-boarding of data available with states onto the platform.

All this data is currently put up on websites of the respective ministries, often with a lag and lack of regular updation.

For the purpose of setting up of the NIIP and its implementation, a tender for hiring an agency has been floated by the ministry.

First Published on Dec 30, 2019 06:21 pm

tags #India #MOSPI #policy

