Farm Bills Ruckus: Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh and 6 others suspended for a week for unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha

Eight Opposition members of parliament (MPs) were on September 21 suspended for one week from the Rajya Sabha for ‘misconduct’ with deputy chairman Harivansh during discussions on farm bills on Sunday.

The suspended members are Rajeev Satav, Syed Naseer Hussain and Ripun Bora of the Congress, KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen of AITC, and Sanjay Singh of AAP.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the suspension after the House adopted the government motion moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi under the section 256 of procedure and conduct of business in the Upper House.

Earlier Naidu condemned the ruckus that took place in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

"I was pained yesterday….Whatever happened yesterday defied logic. It was a bad day for the Rajya Sabha. Some members came to the well of the House and threw papers. They damaged the mic of the deputy chairman and also threw papers at him. You have no right to obstruct the chair and the business in the House. It tarnishes the image of the House. Is it a Parliamentary standard?,” the Vice President of India said.

“I suggest to the members to do some introspection. If marshals were not called on time, what would have happened? This should not be allowed. If you have any problem, the only way is to discuss. Deputy chairman was physically threatened. I was worried about his physical being," he said.

Eight MPs suspended

The House, however, rejected the no-confidence motion moved by twelve Opposition parties against Rajya Sabha deputy speaker Harivansh over the manner in which two farm bills were passed in Rajya Sabha without allegedly following the due process.

The government moved a motion on Monday for the suspension of opposition members of parliament (MPs) who created ruckus after the two farm bills were passed in the Upper House on September 20.

Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday evening after Opposition members alleged that the due process of allowing a detailed discussion on the farm bills was not followed in the House. A ruckus erupted soon after the deputy chairman, Harivansh put the bills to vote amid a demand of detailed discussion form the Opposition members who also wanted the bills to be scrutinised by a select committee of the Parliament.

The bills were eventually passed through a voice vote even as some Opposition members rushed into the well, shouting slogans against the government accusing it of being anti-farmer.

The two controversial bills --- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws.

Meanwhile, twelve Opposition parties have also given a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha deputy speaker Harivansh over the manner in which two farm bills were passed in Rajya Sabha without allegedly following the due process.

Members from the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) , Trinamool Congress (TMC), Janata Dal (Secular), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are among signatories to the no-confidence motion.