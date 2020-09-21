Who’s afraid of agricultural reforms?

On June 5, the Government of India promulgated three ordinances that could bring far reaching changes to India’s agricultural landscape. The first two, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by Rajya Sabha on September 20 by a voice vote. The third, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is yet to be taken up in the Upper House. Last week, these Bills were passed in the Lok Sabha.

These laws are facing sustained opposition from farmers in several states, but the loudest protest is coming from Punjab and Haryana.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides for government interference in supply of certain food items (cereals, pulses, potatoes, onions, edible oilseeds, and oils), but only under exceptional circumstances. These include war, famine, extraordinary price rise and natural calamity of a grave nature. In such events, stock limit may be imposed, but only if there is a 100 percent increase in the retail price of a horticultural commodity or 50 percent increase in retail price of a non-perishable agricultural foodstuff (pulses, oilseeds, cereals). This increase in prices is to be assessed over the prices prevailing in immediately preceding 12 months, or average retail price in the last five years, whichever is lower. The processors or value chain participants are to be exempted from such stock limits.

The intention behind this move was to attract private investment in the supply chain. Till now, the state governments have been imposing stock limits, movement restrictions and at times, even price controls on essential commodities.

Even before the ink on draft Bill could dry, the government imposed a ban on export of onion, though it met neither of the two conditions of 50 percent increase in retail price in preceding 12 months or in the last five years. So, the government itself ignored the essence of the Bill by interfering in free trade. Thus, onion farmers, traders and exporters must be wondering what to make of this Bill.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 is to provide a legal cover to contract farming. It enables the farmer(s) to enter into an agreement for production of a crop for up to five years. In the poultry and seed production sectors, contract farming has already gained ground and even small and marginal farmers have been signing contracts with aggregators to set up poultry units. Cane farmers also enter into a kind of contract farming with sugar mills.

Since the contract farming is going to be voluntary, it has not generated much heat, though the opponents claim that it will result in corporate takeover of farmers’ agricultural lands.

For some cash crops, it is possible that the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) will enter into contracts with modern retail, wholesalers, aggregators, processors and exporters. However, it is unlikely that farmers will enter into contracts with big businesses as they are too fearful of the clout the corporates enjoy with politics and the legal recourse would be too expensive for them.

In Punjab and Haryana, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill is facing enormous opposition from farmers, commission agents and labour in mandis. The Bill enables the farmers to sell their produce outside the physical boundaries of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs). This is defined as ‘trade area’ and the state governments cannot levy market fee or cess or tax on transactions here. Thus, there is an apprehension that agriculture trade will move out of APMCs into trade areas to save this expenditure.

Punjab and Haryana have set up robust rural and mandi infrastructure with the funds collected in APMCs. Punjab collects about Rs 3,500 crore per year from wheat and paddy procured at MSP in mandis. This amount is paid by the Centre as part of procurement incidentals.

The farmers in these states apprehend that these Bills are precursors to dismantling the procurement of wheat and paddy at MSP. The Union government has clarified that procurement operations will continue as in the past.

Farmers of these two states alone have been paid Rs 80,528 crore as MSP of wheat and paddy in 2020. The wheat and paddy arrivals in these two states are over in 3-4 weeks and if left to market forces, there is a genuine fear that prices may fall at least by 15-20 percent.

The total offtake of wheat and rice in India in 2019 and 2020 was 27.2 million tonnes and 35 million tonnes but the procurement was 34.1 million tonnes and 50.5 million tonnes respectively. As a result, the government is burdened with excessive stocks at enormous cost.

Sugarcane farmers are not agitating as it is cultivated largely as contract farming and there is no possibility of fall in prices received by farmers. This is why western Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have not witnessed the commotion similar to Punjab and Haryana.

The Centre should prepare a road map of the future of PDS and procurement, for the next 10 years. For this, a consensus is required between the Centre and the states. There is a need to reduce the procurement, especially of rice from water-stressed blocks in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh so as to save the wastage on carrying excessive stocks.

The task will be to build such a consensus.