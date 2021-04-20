Can’t see the mound of dead bodies: Haryana Minister Anil Vij on COVID-19

Haryana health minister, Anil Vij claims that the state’s healthcare system is equipped to handle the second wave of COVID-19.

“We have 11000 isolation beds, 2000 ICU beds and 1000 ventilators. There is no shortage of PPE Kits and masks and we have enough stock of medicines,” he said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Haryana has been recording over 7000 COVID-19 cases every day. The number of new infections in the state is fewer than some other states in the country. But what is concerning is that it borders the capital, New Delhi, which has been seeing a record number of new infections daily.

Gurugram and Faridabad, the two towns adjacent to Delhi, have been recording highest number of cases in Haryana. Hospitals there suspect that 40-50 per cent of the total patients belong to Delhi.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“We are doing our best for patients. The government is taking over private hospitals and guest houses, hotels and schools are being converted into makeshift hospitals.”

To tackle the sharp increase in cases, the Haryana government on Saturday constituted a state-level monitoring committee. The 17-member panel is headed by Health Minister Anil Vij. It also includes the Chief Principal Secretary to the CM, Chief Secretary and the DGP.

“To track and cater the medical needs of home quarantined patients, we have created an app where all the relevant data is available,” Vij said.

With Covid cases increasing across Haryana, the state government had announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am from April 12.

“I may bear the brunt of people’s wrath for being stringent on Corona, but can’t see the mound of dead bodies,” said Vij.

There was panic among the migrant workers who feared a total lockdown similar to the one imposed last year during the initial days of COVID-19. Vij stressed that factories will not be shut and labourers shouldn’t worry about losing livelihoods. “All the factories are running like before in compliance with the new corona rules. No labour should leave the state,” he said.