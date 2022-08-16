English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Gold extends losses on dollar strength, traders await Fed minutes

    Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,775.30 per ounce by 0909 GMT, after falling more than 1% on Monday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,790.20.

    Reuters
    August 16, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    Gold, Gold prices

    Gold, Gold prices

    Gold extended losses on Tuesday after posting its biggest drop in a month in the previous session, as a stronger dollar dented bullion's appeal, while investors watched for signs of further policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,775.30 per ounce by 0909 GMT, after falling more than 1% on Monday. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4% to $1,790.20.

    The dollar, also considered a safe store of value along with bullion, benefited from a disappointing set of economic data out of China and a surprise rate cut by the country's central bank.

    A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

    "Amidst this uncertainty, investors are finding comfort in the safety of the dollar, in a dynamic that penalises gold due to the inverted price correlation between the two," said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

    Close

    Related stories

    If the FOMC minutes on Wednesday provide signs of further hawkishness, it could further enhance the appeal of the dollar, in a scenario that would be penalising for gold, he added.

    Fed officials have maintained a hawkish tone and hinted at more rate hikes this year to tame high inflation. Rising U.S. interest rates tend to weigh on bullion, which yields no interest.

    Investors have also pulled out of gold exchange-traded funds and that could be weighing on gold too, Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said.

    Any guidance from the minutes of Fed's latest policy meeting on future rate hikes could be key for gold as that remains a big headwind for bullion, she said, adding, gold could be seen consolidating in the current range for the next couple of weeks.

    Elsewhere, spot silver dropped 0.8% to $20.10 per ounce, platinum fell 0.7% to $926.32 and palladium slipped 0.7% to $2,130.67.
    Reuters
    Tags: #drop #fell #Gold #inflation #spot #US
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.