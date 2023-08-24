English
    Bonanza small savings inflows may give India room to lower FY24 market borrowing: FinMin source

    Net collections under the small savings fund has seen a growth of around 48% on-year for the current financial year and has reached 34 percent of the Budget target for 2023-24 as of now

    Adrija Chatterjee & Meghna Mittal
    August 24, 2023 / 07:53 PM IST
    Reducing bond sales helps the government to keep a lid on its borrowing cost.

    A surge in India's small savings collections may give the Indian government room to lower its borrowings through government securities in the second half of the current financial year, a senior finance ministry official said on August 24.

    Net collections under the small savings fund has seen a growth of around 48 percent on year for the current financial year and has reached 34 percent of the Budget target for 2023-24 as of now, the official said, adding that if the current growth rate continues, "bonanza" inflows would help the government to reduce its reliance on market borrowing to funds its fiscal deficit.

    The government plans to borrow a record Rs 15.43 lakh crore through the sale of dated securities on a gross basis in 2023-24, of which Rs 8.88 lakh crore is being borrowed in the first half of the current fiscal.

    The government funds its fiscal deficit through a mix of borrowings from the bond market, proceeds from small savings and draw down from cash balance. Reducing bond sales helps the government keep a lid on its borrowing costs.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates

