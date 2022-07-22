English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:Improving your credit score can help save money! A masterclass by OneScore in association with Moneycontrol. Click Here>>
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Gold jumps Rs 594 per 10 gms; silver rallies Rs 998 per kg

    Silver also surged by Rs 998 to Rs 55,164 per kg from Rs 54,166 per kg in the previous trade.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Gold in the national capital on Friday jumped by Rs 594 to Rs 50,341 per 10 grams, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 49,747 per 10 grams.

    Silver also surged by Rs 998 to Rs 55,164 per kg from Rs 54,166 per kg in the previous trade.

    "Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi climbed by Rs 594 per 10 grams in line with rising global gold prices and haven demand,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,718 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 18.81 per ounce.

    Gold prices witnessed buying in the previous session on the weak dollar and rally in equity indices, Parmar added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Gold #rate #silver
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 03:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.