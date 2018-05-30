Rayudu scored big in IPL, but Kohli's bat did the talking

That Virat Kohli is a modern day run machine is known to everyone. And in the 2018 edition of Indian Premier League, Ambati Rayudu also followed in his footsteps as he scored heaps of runs for Chennai Super Kings. To be precise, Rayudu finished with 602 runs from 16 matches at an impressive average of 43. He also hit his maiden IPL century this season and was instrumental in his side’s title win.

While everyone praised him for his consistency, the CSK batsman has now revealed the secret behind it. The bat which produced so many runs for Rayudu is the one gifted from Kohli. In fact, Rayudu takes one bat from the Indian skipper every year. He revealed all this while talking to his Super Kings teammate Harbhajan Singh in his YouTube talk show ‘Quick Heal Bhajji Blast’.

After the Turbanator asked Rayudu about his superstition, he said, “Har saal ek bat leta hu Virat se, usko bhi maloom ho gaya ki tashan hai. Is saal to gaali deke diya hai (I take a bat from Virat every year. Even he now knows how I want to show it off. This time, in fact, he swore before giving me a bat).”

Both Harbhajan and Rayudu played together for Mumbai Indians till last year and now shared the CSK dressing room this season. After not being retained by MI, Rayudu was bought by the Super Kings for INR 2.20 crores this year. And in the yellows of Chennai, he had a brilliant season with the bat as he ended as the highest run-scorer for CSK.

During the chat, Bhajji also revealed another secret about Rayudu. When Harbhajan asked the reason behind not keeping a mobile phone, Rayudu said, “Because when I am thinking about something and a call comes, my thinking stops. Therefore, I don’t keep phones.”

Well in an age where people are crazy about the best of phones and technology, here is a cricketer who still likes to keep it simple. We don’t how many other secrets are there with this talented batsman.