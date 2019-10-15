Neesham mocks ICC's boundary count tiebreaker rule change

After England were declared the winners of Cricket World Cup 2019 on superior boundary count rule, the rule came under sharp criticism.
New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on October 15 mocked the ICC after the world body decided to scrap the controversial boundary count rule that saw his team lose the 50 over World Cup to England. The ICC on Monday tweaked the super over rule for all its major events following the uproar over the outcome of the men's World Cup final in July when England were declared winners against New Zealand on boundary count.
READ | In wake of World Cup final drama, ICC tweaks super over rule
READ | A to Z of Cricket World Cup 2019
"Next on the agenda: Better binoculars for the ice spotters on the Titanic," tweeted Neesham along with a link about the news of the change in the ICC rule regarding super over.
The Kane Willamson-led side was left heartbroken after ICC decided to hand over the World Cup trophy to England on the basis of better boundary count after the finals and the ensuing Super Over finished in a tie.
Neesham was one of the New Zealand batsman who featured in that super over.
Former New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan, whose final match with the Black Caps was the Lord's decider, was also unimpressed.
"Bit late ICC," he tweeted.
McMillan also brought up the issue of the controversial overthrow which saw England being awarded six runs in the final over.
It was a Martin Guptill throw which got deflected and raced towards the boundary as Stokes dived to make it to the crease.
"How about fixing the other rule issue ICC...... a dead ball once the ball has hit/deflected from a batsman?" McMillian wrote.
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said he was pleased to see ICC come up with a better solution following the controversial World Cup final.
"It's good that future World Cup tie-breakers will be decided on the field. We can't change the past; what's happened has happened but we're pleased to see the ICC employing a better solution," White was quoted as saying by "stuff.co.nz".
The ICC announced that now in case a situation arises where both teams are tied even after the super over in a final or semifinal, the super over will be repeated until there is a clear winner."In group stages, if the Super Over is tied the match will be tied. In Semi Finals and Finals, there is one change to the Super Over regulation in keeping with the basic principle of scoring more runs than the opponent to win, the Super Over will be repeated until one team has more runs than the other," the ICC said after their board meeting on October 14.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .