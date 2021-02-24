English
From largest seating capacity to 7 pitches & more: All you need to know about Narendra Modi Stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind on February 24 inaugurated the world's largest cricket arena in Ahmedabad. The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera which is a state-of-the-art facility is now renamed as the “Narendra Modi Stadium”. Here's all you need to know

