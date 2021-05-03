IPL 2021 | After KKR, three members of CSK contingent test COVID-19 positive

File image of CSK team bus (Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Shortly after two players of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tested positive for COVID-19, three members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent were also found infected, reports said on May 3.

The three members who have been found infected are CSK's chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner, ESPNcricinfo reported.

None of the players were detected with the infections so far. They were reportedly found negative in the last coronavirus tests conducted on May 2.

The Chennai team cancelled their practice session scheduled on May 3 after three members of the contingent were detected with the infection.

All players have underwent a fresh COVID-19 test and their reports were expected to be out by 4 pm, reports claimed. The CSK is expected to issue a statement after the test reports would be released.

According to the ESPNcricinfo report, Viswanathan, Balaji and the third person of the contingent who tested positive would also undergo a fresh test to rule out the possibility of a false positive report. If they are confirmed as positive again, the three members would be required to remain in isolation for at least 10 days outside the team bubble.

They would rejoin the contingent only after testing negative twice, following the completion of the isolation period.

Earlier on May 3, two KKR players - Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - were also confirmed as positive for COVID-19. Following their positive reports, the team's match scheduled today against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was cancelled.

Five ground staff members of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have also tested positive for coronavirus, an NDTV report claimed on May 3. All matches scheduled in the stadium till May 8 have been reportedly cancelled.

Notably, the CSK's next bout on May 5 was scheduled in Delhi. While the match venue would be changed, the game itself could also be deferred if any player of the team is found infected in the fresh coronavirus tests.