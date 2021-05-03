IPL 2021 | KKR vs RCB match rescheduled after two players test positive for COVID-19

File image: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)'s Virat Kohli during the toss ahead of their IPL match in 2020 (Image: IPL, BCCI)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was rescheduled as a precautionary measure after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Eoin Morgan-led KKR and Virat Kohli's RCB were scheduled to play in Match 30 of the 2021 IPL season at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 3. However, the match had to be rescheduled after two KKR players -- Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive for the infectious disease.

The IPL Governing Council said that all other team members had tested negative for COVID -19.

In a statement, the Governing Council said that both players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. “The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health.”

The Knight Riders will undergo daily testing to identify other possible cases. “The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results,” the statement added.

"The RCB camp isn't too keen to take the field against them (KKR)," news agency ANI had reported earlier citing an unnamed source.

A person aware of the development had told news agency PTI that the organisers were waiting for their second test reports to avoid the false positive scenario that had happened with Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals earlier.

The Knight Riders last played on April 29 against Delhi Capitals at the same venue.

All teams, broadcast crew and organisers are operating in a bio-secure bubble amid the COVID-19 second wave. While the tournament has continued, multiple players have withdrawn in recent days.

ESPN Cricinfo reported that Chakravarthy had recently left the bio-bubble to carry out a scan on his shoulder and it is believed that he may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus there.

The season is currently in its league stage which will be followed by the Playoffs. The final will be held on May 30.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)