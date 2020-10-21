IPL 2020 | Shikhar Dhawan becomes the first batsman to hit 2 consecutive centuries in the IPL

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has scored two hundreds in consecutive matches in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhawan scored his second century against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on October 20. His first century in this IPL season was against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on October 17.

This makes him the first batsman to score two consecutive centuries in the history of the IPL.

Currently, Delhi Capitals is on top of the IPL points table with 10 matches played, winning seven of those.