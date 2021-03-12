India vs England 1st T20I LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard here

File image: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli

England is taking on India in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad on March 12. This is part of the five-match T20I series.

India has lost just two of their last 15 completed T20Is. But, both teams have won seven T20I matches each of the 14 head-to-head contests they have been involved in.

The series is crucial for both India, and perhaps more significant for England, as they will return to play the ICC Twenty20 World Cup here in October this year.

Prior to this match, India won the Test series 3-1 and qualified for the ICC World Test Championship Final to be played (against New Zealand) later this year. The T20I series will be followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Follow the ball-by-ball updates here: