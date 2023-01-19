In Pant, KL Rahul and SKY, India has got awesome players: Daryl Mitchell

Image: Screen Grab from BCCI Video

“I think you are very blessed with a number of world-class players and I really enjoy playing India, mainly because they have very good players and they are good people as well,” Mitchell told Moneycontrol.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Daryl, how difficult is it for a young player to balance it out in all formats as the challenges are different?

A: I think it is the challenge in world cricket… playing in all three formats is how you consistently adapt to different formats. And yeah… it takes days of little training… So you keep tinkering with things and keep trying to work on things so that when you walk into the field, you are nice and clear and present and ready to do the job and try and win games.

Q: How have you managed to keep your average (In the Test, it is above 58, and, in ODI, above 41) so high? Obviously, you haven’t played that many matches but still it is quite significant.

A: For me, yeah I’m not too worried about numbers. It’s just that I am really proud to represent my country, and to be able to do that across the three formats is really cool. I’m just trying to get out there and try to win little moments. Hopefully, it means we are winning games in cricket and individual success along the way.

Q: There is too much emphasis on T20 cricket, especially for batters. The challenges are like, to go bang, bang from the very first ball. What is the kind of mindset you have?

A: I guess, yeah, T20 cricket has to have that element of being fearless. It’s also, I guess, weighing options, working out in times, taking risks and when not to.

I mean constantly adapting to those different timings and I think that is the cool thing about T20, as it all happens so quick. One-day cricket is a little bit longer. It takes the game a little longer and builds partnerships in a long period of time, and then Test cricket is the ultimate test of course, I guess, physically and mentally, how you go about your business.

Q: So, when you speak about fearlessness, when you think of Indian cricket, who comes across as the most fearless cricketer from this generation?

A: I think there are many Indian players who are world-class. Only by watching the IPL you will find how good so many of them are. I think you are very blessed with a number of world-class players and I really enjoy playing India, mainly because they have very good players and they are good people as well.

Q: Any player whose style of batting you are fascinated by or you want to emulate or want to learn something about from the current or the previous generation?

A: I think, as a player, you learn from all sorts of different players. You have Rishabh Pant, K L Rahul, I could name all of them, they are all world-class players, and it’s awesome to play against them.

Q: You didn’t mention Surya Kumar Yadav. I am really surprised!

A: Yeah, he is a very special player and I think the knock he played (last month in New Zealand where he got a hundred in a T20 game) was definitely one of the best I have seen live. Yeah, he is a very good player.

Q: Any Indian bowler you admire when you face them?

A: I think, as a collective unit, they are very skillful at the pace attack. (They are) very good at executing yorkers and also once the ball starts reverse swinging as well, they are very talented. So, yeah, again India is a world-class team. They have got all bases covered and that is why they are on the top of rankings across all three formats.

Q: If you want to become a world-class batter, a very aggressive batter, what would be your suggestion for a young kid?

A: It comes back to why do you play the game. I will play the game because I am a competitor. I love it, so when you have good days and bad days, they do not really matter. It is about enjoying the contest, enjoying being part of the wonderful game we play. If you keep working hard enough, good things will happen.

Q: My final question is who were your idols when you were growing up and where do you want to reach in the next couple of years?

A: I guess you have a number of idols as a young kid. I did love watching Ricky Ponting bat and then had the pleasure of playing with B J Watling for a long time in my domestic career as a young kid. Now, I love playing with some great leaders who teach us how to go about things.

Q: You did not speak about your ambition for the next few years.

A: I feel proud to represent my country, and, hopefully, I can do this for a number of years to come. I also understand that it’s a game of cricket and there are bigger things in the game, but, yeah, I’m very proud to be part of this New Zealand team.