ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: What if India vs New Zealand match is washed out?

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is affected by rain once again. This time, the first semifinal between India and New Zealand stands suspended due to rain.

There are speculations about what is going to happen if the match gets washed out and no further play is possible. Some are wondering if the result of the match will be decided by toss. Given the Indian skipper’s luck at the toss, many are worried that India might not reach the final despite topping the group stage.

In the first semifinal, New Zealand won the toss and decided to bat first. Everybody thought it was a great toss to win. Even Virat Kohli might have chosen to bat first if he had won the toss. Multiple pitch reports suggested it to be a batting pitch, offering no advantage to bowlers. A score above 300 was predicted.

However, New Zealand batsmen failed to flourish as Indian bowlers maintained a tight line and length. The Kiwis were 73 for two in 20 overs.

Throughout their innings, India maintained a dominating position. New Zealand reached the 200-run mark in the 45th over. It seemed like India would have an easy target to reach the final.

But the Manchester weather had other plans. When the rain interrupted the match, the scoreboard said 211 for five in 46.1 overs.

Manchester Weather Forecast for July 10

DLS targets and other possibilities

Unlike the group stage, the eliminators have a reserve day each. India will have a chance to chase on July 10. But, before that, Kane Williamson’s men would resume from where they left and finish the innings. India will come up to bat and chase whatever the final target is. Now, this will be the case if there is no further rain.As per AccuWeather , the day in Manchester will be “mainly cloudy” while there will be “a little morning rain, then a shower in spots”. So, the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method is not really out of the equation. If New Zealand does not bat further and the score stays at 211, India will have a slightly steeper target for DLS.

India will have to chase 237 in 46 overs, 223 in 40 overs, 209 in 35, 192 in 30, 172 in 25 and 148 in 20 overs if DLS comes into the picture.

In case the “shower in spots” does not interrupt the game much, Indian batsmen will have their chance to take the team to the final. But, not everyone is happy that the match will be played in the reserve day.



So play is officially called off for the day. Resumes tomorrow at the same score. I don't think India will mind that.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said during the post-match analysis on July 9 that he’d have preferred if the match was played on the day itself. He said that the pitch was expected to get really slow since it would be covered for many hours due to the rain. Indian batsmen might find it really difficult to score, he said.

Now, the question is: what is going to happen if the match is washed out? What if India does not get a chance to chase the target? Will the winner be decided by the flip of a coin? Not really.

If the match is washed out, it will go in India’s favour. According to the ICC rules, in case of a washed-out match in the semis, the team that is ranked higher in the group stage will advance to the final. Since India finished first and New Zealand fourth, the men in blue will go into the final.

However, if in case the final gets washed out and no play is possible even on the reserve day, the “higher-rank” rule won’t be used.

The trophy will be shared by both the finalists. This happened in 2002 when the ICC Champions Trophy was shared by India and Sri Lanka.