App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

BCCI, sports persons pay tribute to Varthaman

BCCI extended a warm welcome to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Whatsapp

The BCCI on March 1 put out a picture of the Indian Team's jersey bearing IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's name and number 1 on it as a tribute after his return to the country from Pakistan. Varthaman returned home from Pakistan late at night on March 1 to a hero's welcome, two days after he was captured following a dogfight when his MiG 21 was shot down.

Pakistani officials handed over Varthaman to Indian officials, including from the IAF, at the Attari-Wagah Border.

"#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan You rule the skies and you rule our hearts. Your courage and dignity will inspire generations to come #TeamIndia," BCCI wrote in its twitter handle along with the picture.

Sports persons, including top former and current cricketers, also took to twitter to welcome Varthaman.

related news

"A hero is more than just four letters. Through his courage, selflessness and perseverance, OUR HERO teaches us to have faith in ourselves. #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan," batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote in his page.

India skipper Virat Kohli also shared a picture of the Indian hero in his social media account.

"Real Hero. I bow down to you. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also posted a sketch of Varthaman on his twitter handle.

Also Read: Team India unveil new jersey ahead of 2019 World Cup

"How proud we are to have you ! Bow down to your skills and even more your grit and courage #WelcomeBackAbhinandan . We love you and are filled with pride because of you. #WeAreSupposedToTellYouThis," he wrote along with the picture.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Abhinandan Varthaman #BCCI #cricket

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.