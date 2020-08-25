Telangana health minister confirms two cases of COVID-19 reinfection: Report

Hong Kong had, on August 24, confirmed that a 33-year-old man had tested positive for the virus after recovering from it in April

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on August 25 said that of the 1 lakh cases in the state, two have been confirmed as COVID-19 reinfection cases, The New Indian Express reported.

This is the first time that the state government has acknowledged treating cases of virus reinfection, according to the newspaper.

"The virus is new and we are learning about it daily. There is no guarantee that coronavirus will not come again in those who were infected before. Those who are not developing antibodies in enough amount might get infected again," Rajender said.

This comes after the Director of Public Health, G Srinivas Rao, had earlier in the day said there are a few cases of reinfection in Telangana, though the symptoms are mild and "not severe".

Earlier, reports had suggested that a male nurse in Hyderabad had tested positive for the infection twice: once in June and then again in July after being tested negative.

According to reports, that was the second known case of a previously recovered patient testing positive again for coronavirus.