Stockpiling of First Covid mRNA Vaccine Begins; 1.35 Lakh Doses Already Approved

Representative image (AFP)

India has started stockpiling its first mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 manufactured by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, News18.com has learnt.

Though the company had in March submitted the interim data for the approval of India’s first indigenously developed mRNA Covid vaccine to the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the review process is still going on and the regulatory agency has sought some more information.

Meanwhile, 1.35 lakh doses of the vaccine have already been cleared by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, for stocking. The CDL, Kasauli, under the health ministry, is responsible for checking the safety and efficacy claims of the vaccines administered in India, and no vaccine can be rolled out in market until cleared by the apex lab.

“The flow of mRNA vaccine is now expected to be regular at the laboratory. Once it gets permission from CDSCO, it can be immediately rolled out in the market from the stockpile checked and approved by CDL,” a senior government official, privy to the development, told News18.com.

“If India decides to go for a different booster dose, the stock can be diverted for the same. mRNA is a plug and play technology, which can be tweaked faster against the strains and in the current situation, we need something of this kind,” the senior official added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Meanwhile, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of drugmaker Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has already tweaked its mRNA platform, which will target Omicron — the strain that led to the third wave, and is reportedly the variant behind the fresh surge in Covid cases in several countries.

The trials of the redesigned vaccine are likely to begin soon.

The company plans to use its vaccine as a booster shot for those who have received two jabs of a primary Covid-19 vaccine.

The novel mRNA-based vaccine, which uses Spike (S)-protein of the virus as antigen, will be administered in two doses with a gap of 28 days.

While the majority of the Indian population, eligible to receive vaccination against Covid-19, has been given the primary dose, however, top health experts, including Niti Aayog’s member VK Paul had said the “vaccine is stable at normal temperature. It is a remarkable possibility, and technology on the horizon.”

Paul said the mRNA platform continues to be “important in the medium term, near future and beyond".





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes