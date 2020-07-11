App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Remdesivir black marketing | Mumbai drug store owner arrested for selling COVID-19 medicine at Rs 20,000 per vial

The police decoy recovered four vials of remdisivir – which are currently in high demand -- from the medicine shop located in Mira Road, which the accused had reportedly sourced from a hospital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Mumbai drug store owner and his aide were arrested on July 10 for selling anti-viral drug remdesivir, which is being used to treat COVID-19 patients, at four times the price.

The owner of the medicine shop, located in Mira Road, was identified as Sonu Darshi, aged 25 years, and his aide Rodriques Raul, aged 31 years. They were caught red-handed by Mumbai Police personnel who had posed as customers. According to an India Today report, Darshi had quoted Rs 20,000 for one vial of remdisivir, which carries a retail price of Rs 5,400.

The police team recovered four vials of remdisivir – which are currently in high demand — from the medicine shop, which the accused had reportedly sourced from a hospital.

Both Darshi and Raul have been booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and the Essential Commodities Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

Police are now probing a possible broader nexus that may be black-marketing the coveted coronavirus treatment drug.

Commenting on the development, Senior Inspector Sandip Kadam said: “We are investigating if more people were involved in this illegal sale. These accused were selling the drug costing Rs 5,400 at a rate of Rs 20,000-25,000.”

Notably, several media reports have already hinted at massive black marketing of remdesivir in Maharashtra, which accounts for a major chunk of India’s coronavirus cases.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #black-marketing of remdesivir #coronavirus #Remdesivir #remdesivir India

