Only 7% willing to return to theatres in the next 60 days, finds a survey

Although theatres have been finally allowed to open after seven months of the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, people continue to stay reluctant in going out to watch movies due to the COVID-19 scare, a survey has found.

According to a LocalCircles survey only 7 percent people are willing to go to a theatre in the next 60 days.

The survey received 8,274 responses from across the country.

When respondents were asked now that the multiplexes and theatres are open in many states and the remaining states will also open them soon, will they be going to watch a movie in the next 60 days, only 4 percent said they would go to watch if any new releases come, while 3 percent said they will go regardless of new or old movie.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As much as 74 percent said they will not go, while 2 percent were unsure, and 17 percent said they don’t watch movies in theatres, the survey found.

According to LocalCircles, it had conducted similar surveys over the last few months to understand how people plan to go out to watch movies when the theatres and multiplexes reopen.

Keeping the COVID-19 scenario in mind, 72 percent of respondents in July had said they will not go to theatres or multiplexes when they open.

This number increased to 77 percent in August and stands at 74 percent in October, LocalCircles said.

While cinema halls claim to have taken various measures to ensure safety, such as sanitisation of their premises and other COVID-19 safety protocols, it remains to be seen how consumers respond.

"It looks like people continue to be reluctant in going to a theatre or multiplex in the next 60 days," the survey concluded.

Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka are some of the states where theatres and multiplexes have started to function. While they continue to remain closed in states like Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and many North-Eastern states.