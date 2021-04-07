New COVID-19 wave: Delhi faces rising demands for hospital beds

New COVID-19 wave is spreading faster than 2020

As coronavirus cases surge across the country, Dr Suresh Kumar, MD Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi said that the new COVID-19 wave was spreading faster than 2020.

"Last week 20 patients were admitted to our hospital, today there are 170 patients. Demand for beds is also increasing," Kumar told ANI.

"We have noticed, patients who were earlier infected with #COVID19 were mostly elderly people, now the patients are mostly youngsters, children & pregnant women. All arrangements are in place at our hospital so that we can treat patients," he added.

The national capital recorded 5,100 new cases on April 6, the highest single day spike, according to the Delhi health department.

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am on April 6. The order for night curfew will continue till April 30.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on April 2, said that Delhi was undergoing the fourth wave of COVID-19, but a lockdown was not being considered yet.