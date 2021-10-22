Maharashtra records 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths, 1,744 recoveries

(Representative image: Reuters)

Maharashtra reported 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, slightly up from a day ago, and 40 fresh fatalities on Friday, while 1,744 patients recovered from the infection in the state, the health department said. Eight districts out of the total 36 did not report any fresh case of the respiratory disease.

With the addition of new cases and deaths, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 65,99,850, while the toll increased to 1,39,965.On Thursday, the state had recorded 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities.

The case fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 2.12 percent, the department said. With 1,744 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases increased to 64,32,138, it said.

There are now 24,138 active cases in the state, whose coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97.46 percent. Currently, 1,98,958 people are in home quarantine and 998 in institutional quarantine, the department said in its bulletin.

Eight districts - Nandurbar, Latur, Parbhani, Gondia, Nagpur, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Wardha - did not record any new case. Areas under the civic bodies of Akola and Amravati also recorded zero cases, it said. Mumbai recorded 420 cases and five deaths, the bulletin said.

The Mumbai circle which comprises Thane district and adjoining satellite cities, Nashik and Pune circles each recorded 10 deaths. The Kolhapur circle recorded seven deaths, while Latur and Akola circles recorded two and one fatality, respectively, the bulletin said.

Nagpur and Aurangabad circles did not record any fresh death in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,32,209 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day.

Out of 6,16,26,299 swab samples examined so far, 65,99,850 have returned positive (10.71 percent) for COVID-19 until Friday, the bulletin said. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 65,99,850, new cases 1,632, total deaths 1,39,965, recoveries 64,32,138, active cases 24,138, total tests 6,16,26,299.