Karnataka withdraws night curfew order day after imposing it across state

The Karnataka government on December 24 withdrew night curfew across the state a day after announcing the restrictions.

"Night curfew order, issued earlier, has been withdrawn after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee," the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office said.

The Karnataka government had imposed night curfew across the state from December 23 till January 2, 2021, over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus spreading in the UK, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced.

Addressing reporters, he had said, "In view of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from today till January 2, 2021 between 10 pm and 6 am."

"It will be applicable for the entire state.. I request all public to cooperate to prevent and contain the new COVID-19 strain," the Chief Minister said.

During the night curfew, no function or festive celebration was to be allowed after 10 pm.

India has already suspended all passenger flights connecting to the UK from December 23 to December 31 in the wake of a new strain of the coronavirus spreading in Britain. Several other countries have also imposed a similar flight ban.