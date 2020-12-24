MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 24, 2020 / 07:52 AM IST

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates | People who arrived in Delhi from UK being rigorously traced, says Satyendar Jain

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: India has suspended flights from Britain until December 31amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant spreading there.

New COVID Strain LIVE Updates: A number of European and other countries around the world are restricting travel from Britain as a new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom. India has also suspended flights from the UK until the end of the year over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus. Today is the 276th day since India implemented a nationw
ide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,00,99,066 (over 1 crore) confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,46,444 deaths. A total of 96,63,382 patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.69 percent. However, there are 2,89,240 active cases in the country, which comprise 2.86 percent of the total caseload. Globally, more than 7.85 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.27 lakh have died so far, as per data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.
  • December 24, 2020 / 08:15 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Russia cuts size of COVID-19 vaccine study, stops enrolment

    Russia's Health Ministry agreed yesterday to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrolment of volunteers. (AP)

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | One million Americans vaccinated for COVID-19

    Tennessee emerged alongside California yesterday as an epicenter of the latest COVID-19 surge even while more than 1 million Americans have been vaccinated as US political leaders sought to guard against a highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across Britain. Tennessee averaged nearly 128 new infections per 1,00,000 people over the last week, the highest of any US state, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. California stood second at 111 new cases per 100,000 residents. (Reuters)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 24, 2020 / 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates |  The Rajasthan government has decided to impose a night curfew between 8 pm of December 31 and 6 am of January 1 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. (ANI)

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 9,473, tally at 5,41,624

    West Bengal reported 34 more COVID-19 fatalities yesterday, pushing the death toll to 9,473, while a total of 1,628 fresh cases took the tally to 5,41,624, the health department said in a bulletin. Altogether, 5,16,462 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,153 since Tuesday, it said. The state's recovery rate stands at 95.35 percent. (PTI)

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:09 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | People who arrived from UK being rigorously traced; COVID situation under control in Delhi: Jain

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain yesterday said people who have arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced and those showing even the slightest of COVID-19 symptoms are being tested, even as he asserted that the situation in the city was under control with the positivity rate plummeting to below one percent. Interacting with reporters, he also said Delhi now has "the lowest positivity rate in the entire country". The ceasing of flight services to and from the UK was a prompt move by the Centre and will help in containing the spread of the new coronavirus strain detected in that country, he said.  (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 24, 2020 / 07:07 AM IST

    New COVID strain LIVE Updates | UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha

    A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised in Bhubaneswar, officials said yesterday. The man returned to the state on December 18 amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the European country, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner PC Chaudhury said. (PTI)

  • December 24, 2020 / 07:03 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 276th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.