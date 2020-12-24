COVID-19 update | Mutated coronavirus variant 56% more transmissible than other strains, says study

A public health information message is displayed amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as new restrictions come into force, in London. (Image: Reuters)

The new novel SARS-CoV-2 variant or mutated COVID-19 strain, that emerged in southeast England in November 2020, appears to be more contagious and may lead to higher levels of hospitalisation and deaths next year, says a research report by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

The study, conducted by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at LSHTM, claims that the new COVID-19 variant is 56 percent more transmissible than other strains. However, there is no clear evidence as of yet if it results in more or less severe disease.

Over 40 countries restrict travel from UK

"We estimate that VOC 202012/01 is 56 percent more transmissible than preexisting variants of SARS-CoV-2. We were unable to find clear evidence that VOC 202012/01 results in greater or lesser severity of disease than preexisting variants," the study noted.

The increase in transmissibility is likely to lead to a large increase in incidence, with COVID-19 hospitalisation and deaths projected to reach higher levels in 2021 than were observed in 2020.

The LSHTM report recommended the closure of primary schools, secondary schools, and universities, apart from imposition of other control measures like national lockdown implemented in England in November 2020 to control the spread of mutated coronavirus.

The institute even cautioned on easing of control measures as large resurgences of the virus are likely to occur. " It may be necessary to greatly accelerate vaccine roll-out to have an appreciable impact in suppressing the resulting disease burden," the report added.

Earlier on December 19, the UK's chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance had stated that the mutated coronavirus strain has almost two dozen mutations that may affect proteins made by the coronavirus. The British government mentioned that the mutated variant is as much as 70 percent more transmissible than other circulating strains.

Apart from the United Kingdom, countries such as Australia, Denmark and Singapore have also discovered the new mutated COVID-19 strain. The UK administration says the new variant probably isn’t different enough from earlier ones to elude Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s shot.

Following the advisory issued by the UK, more than 40 countries including France, Germany, India, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Russia restricted travel to and from Britain. Scotland had already closed its border with the rest of the United Kingdom.