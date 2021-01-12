India's COVID-19 vaccination drive likely to last beyond one year: Health ministry

Approximately 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore front-line workers will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first phase. (Reuters/Marcos Brindicci)

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a media briefing on January 12 that the COVID-19 vaccination process in the country will take more than one year to complete.

Responding to a question on whether states and Union territories will get to choose which vaccine they opt for, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "There is no such option available to any of the beneficiaries in any country."

This means, people will not get to choose the vaccine they will be administered. They can get either of the two COVID-19 vaccines that have got emergency use approval in India - Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Stage set for India's COVID-19 vaccination drive: All you need to know

Notably, the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has granted restricted emergency use authorization to Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Covaxin.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“Both the vaccines have been authorised for emergency use and there should be no doubt about their safety. They have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, on the efficacy of Covaxin and Covishield.

Coronavirus vaccine roll-out plan

Bhushan then pointed out that the inoculation effect of the coronavirus vaccine takes 14 days to develop after the administration of both the dosages. "Hence it is imperative to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour during that period," he added.India will embark on the mammoth vaccination drive from January 16. During the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in India, approximately 1 crore healthcare workers and 2 crore front-line workers will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease.

As per the COVID-19 Vaccines Operational Guidelines released by the health ministry, during the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, around 27 crore people will get their vaccine shots, which will include persons aged 50 years and above and those aged below 50 years but with associated comorbid conditions.

Coronavirus vaccine procurement status

The Centre has so far received 54.72 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines and all the consignments from Bharat Biotech and SII are supposed to reach before January 14, the ministry informed.

“All states/UTs will receive vaccine doses, 1.1 crore from Serum Institute and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech, by January 14,” the Union Health Secretary said.

Coronavirus vaccine cost

The ministry also clarified that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will be supplying 16.5 lakh doses of Covaxin free of cost to the government. The company will be charging the government only for the remaining 38.5 lakh doses at Rs 295 per dose.

Considering the total procurement is of 55 lakh doses, the price of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin comes down to Rs 206 per dose.

“The Government of India agreed to procure 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech (BBIL), of which 38.5 lakh doses are priced at Rs 295/dose,” Bhushan said.

Additionally, the government has also signed a purchase order with SII for 119 lakh doses of Covishield at Rs 200 per dose.

Coronavirus vaccines in pipeline:

Four more coronavirus vaccines are in the pipeline and may get the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) nod for emergency use authorization soon. They are:

Zydus Cadila’s coronavirus vaccine ZyCoV-D which has got the DGCI nod to conduct phase III trials in India.

Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, which according to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, meets the primary endpoint of safety in the phase II clinical trials in India.

Hyderabad-based Biological E (BE) completed the phase I trials of its protein subunit COVID-19 vaccine in December.

Pune-based Genova Pharmaceuticals Ltd is working on India’s only messenger RNA based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.