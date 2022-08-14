Haryana adds 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past one month; some NCR districts worst-hit

Representative image

Haryana has seen a jump in COVID-19 cases during the past one month, with the state reporting about 20,000 infections and 23 fatalities due to the disease during this period.

There has also been a nearly three-fold jump in the number of cases being reported per day in the state. While Gurugram district has been the worst-hit, Faridabad, which also falls in the National Capital Region, has also seen a jump in the cases over the past one month.

The cumulative cases in the northern state have jumped from 10,19,732 as on July 10 to 10,39,937 on August 11, showed the data of the state health department. The state also recorded 23 Covid-related deaths during this period.

As per day cases have increased, nearly 300 cases which were being reported daily a month ago, have risen to over 1,000 over the past few days. A month ago, total active coronavirus cases in the state were less than 2,000 which now stand close to 5,000.

Gurugram district, which was reporting less than 200 cases daily a month ago, has registered nearly a three-fold jump in the daily cases over the past few days. Likewise, Faridabad has also registered an increase in the cases over past several days.

Coronavirus positivity rate which was 2.17 per cent a month ago now hovers over 6.5 per cent in Haryana. In comparison, the state added over 14,000 cases between June 10 to July 10, and reported seven fatalities during the period. Total active cases in the state on June 10 were 1,246.

On the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Veena Singh, Director General Health Services, Haryana, told PTI, "We have increased testing and vaccination. She said there is no need to worry about the rise in cases witnessed recently.

"We are well prepared and our hospitals are ready. All oxygen plants are working, and everything is in place," she added.