Doctors advise 15-18-year-olds against popping paracetamol after getting vaccinated

Doctors have advised coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries aged 15 to 18 years against taking paracetamol after getting jabbed without consulting their physicians first.

Dr Akshay Budhraja, Sr Consultant, Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, said: “Paracetamol is not recommended as prophylaxis, before and after any Covid vaccination as we don't know how it alters the immune response of vaccine. A low-grade fever, muscle ache, lethargy, headache, soreness at the injection site is common in the first two days after vaccination, which usually subsides on its own, without any medication.”

He advised that paracetamols or any other painkiller can be taken only if the fever persists or its intensity increases; however, a doctor must be consulted in such a case before taking any medicine.

“So, paracetamol is to be taken only after consultation and not as prophylaxis for fever, which happens because of immune response of the body to the vaccine components,” Dr Budhraja added.

The advisory was issued in response to growing concerns over some vaccination centres advising teens to take three paracetamol 500 mg tablets after getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Col Vijay Dutta, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, also echoed the same concerns and said: “Giving paracetamol to children (15-18 years old) who are receiving COVID-19 vaccines is not recommended these days.

It is because it has the potential to cause hepatotoxicity (liver damage caused by drug exposure) in them. If children develop a fever after receiving the COVID vaccine, they should be given Mefenamic acid or Meftal syrup. Adults over the age of 18 who have a fever after receiving the Covid vaccine are safe to take paracetamol.”

“Only fever 99 and above may need age and weight-specific paracetamol dose only after consulting with the treating paediatrician. Waiting at the vaccination centre for half an hour post-vaccination.

Adequate hydration, rest, and sleep - going about the day, as usual, is sufficient precautions to take while getting vaccinated,” Dr Swetha Reddy Pasam, Consultant-Paediatrics, Apollo TeleHealth, said.

Bharat Biotech, which developed India’s first indigenous Covid vaccine, Covaxin, has also said that no painkillers or paracetamol are recommended following vaccination with its vaccine candidate.

The COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers aged 15 to 18 years began in India on January 3.