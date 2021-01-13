Delhi government to provide COVID-19 vaccine free of cost if Centre does not: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

COVID-19 vaccines would be administered to the residents of the national capital free of cost, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on January 13.

The cost would be borne by the Delhi government if the Centre decides to levy a charge, he claimed.

Kejriwal, while confirming that the inoculation programme would be free in Delhi, also warned the residents against rumours and fake news related to the vaccine.

"I request everyone to not spread misinformation about COVID-19 vaccine. I had appealed to Central government that COVID-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi," ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

The Union Health Ministry on January 12 confirmed that each dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would cost Rs 206. The price, excluding taxes, would be levied for the first 55 lakh doses which the company is supplying to the government.

Covishield, the Indian variant of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine, is priced at Rs 200 per dose for the first 1.1 crore doses. The Pune-based drug manufacturer expects to later sell the vaccine at a price of Rs 1,000 per dose in the private market.

The nationwide inoculation programme in India is set to kick off from January 16. A total of three crore front-line workers, including one crore healthcare staff, would be vaccinated in the initial phase.

The government expects to immunise a population of around 30 crore by July. The priority group includes those aged above 50 and persons with comorbidities.