COVID incubation is getting shorter with each new variant, reveals study

Representative Image (Image: Reuters)

Coronavirus incubation or the time taken for symptoms to show up is getting shorter with each new variant, revealed a new study reported by Bloomberg.

The study published in the journal JAMA Network Open had scientists from Beijing's Peking University and Tsinghua University following over 140 candidates infected with different COVID variants.

It was also noted that incubation can vary across different age groups and so can the severity of the disease. The scientists found that COVID incubation fell from an average of five days for an Alpha infection to 3.42 days for Omicron.

Typically, the incubation for COVID is longer than other respiratory viral infections such as respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, and rhinovirus.

The incubation period was around 5.2 days for the original COVID strain that was found in 2019 in Wuhan. The Alpha variant took about five days for symptoms to develop after exposure.

Meanwhile, for the Beta variant, the incubation period is 4.5 days. For Delta, 4.41 days, while for Omicron 3.42 days.

The findings of this study suggest that SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.