COVID-19 vaccine | Canada becomes second nation after UK to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine

The United Kingdom, on December 2, was the first nation to approve the Pfizer vaccine, which in a large clinical trial was 95 percent effective at preventing illness.

Health Canada, on December 9, approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country.

The nation’s first coronavirus vaccine green light comes under a new interim order system that allows for accelerated approval very similar to the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorisations.

“The approval of the vaccine is supported by evidence that it is safe, effective and of good quality,” Health Canada said in a statement. The vaccine has initially been authorised for use in people 16 years of age or older.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Canadian officials have said that under their procurement deal with Pfizer, doses would not be shipped to Canada until the vaccine won Health Canada approval.

Canada will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine before the end of December, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on December 7.

The United Kingdom, on December 2, was the first nation to approve the Pfizer vaccine, which in a large clinical trial was 95 percent effective at preventing illness.

Pfizer is responsible for shipping its vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage, to warehouses across Canada.