COVID-19 vaccine | Canada becomes second nation after UK to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine

Canada will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine before the end of December, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had announced on December 7.

Dec 9, 2020 / 11:32 PM IST
The United Kingdom, on December 2, was the first nation to approve the Pfizer vaccine, which in a large clinical trial was 95 percent effective at preventing illness.

The United Kingdom, on December 2, was the first nation to approve the Pfizer vaccine, which in a large clinical trial was 95 percent effective at preventing illness.


Health Canada, on December 9, approved the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, clearing the way for shots to be delivered and administered across the country.


The nation’s first coronavirus vaccine green light comes under a new interim order system that allows for accelerated approval very similar to the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorisations.


“The approval of the vaccine is supported by evidence that it is safe, effective and of good quality,” Health Canada said in a statement. The vaccine has initially been authorised for use in people 16 years of age or older.


Canadian officials have said that under their procurement deal with Pfizer, doses would not be shipped to Canada until the vaccine won Health Canada approval.

Canada will start receiving its first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine before the end of December, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on December 7.


The United Kingdom, on December 2, was the first nation to approve the Pfizer vaccine, which in a large clinical trial was 95 percent effective at preventing illness.


Pfizer is responsible for shipping its vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage, to warehouses across Canada.



Canada has a firm order for 20 million doses of the vaccine, enough to inoculate 10 million people, with options to buy up to 56 million more.


For the most part, provincial and territorial health systems will administer the shot, for free, across the country. They will have final say over how to use scarce early supplies in their jurisdictions.


According to preliminary guidance published by the federal government in early November, vulnerable people and those who look after them are high priority, including long-term care residents and some healthcare workers.

Canada has ordered more shots per capita than any other country.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

TAGS: #Canada #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine tracker #Pfizer #world
first published: Dec 9, 2020 10:25 pm

