COVID-19 vaccination | Majority of Indians willing to take vaccine, ready to pay: Survey

The vaccination drive in India commenced on January 16. (AP)

Majority of Indians are in favour of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and ready to pay for vaccines if the government's free vaccination programme gets restricted to only vulnerable sections of the population, found an online survey.

Around 84 percent of the respondents said they were willing to be inoculated, LiveMint reported, citing the survey conducted by think-tank Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals in coordination with online pharmacy 1mg.

The survey reportedly involved a sample size of 30,392 persons. Out of those who did not wish to be administered with the vaccine, 36 percent cited the fear of adverse side-effects.

Among the total respondents, 74 percent said it was important for them to remain updated about all the latest developments related to the vaccination drive in India, the report added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

A majority of the respondents said they would get vaccinated even if the shots are not provided free of cost. Nearly 42 percent said they were ready to pay up to Rs 500, whereas, another 27 percent had no apprehensions in paying between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

The survey also attempted to ascertain the reason which is compelling most of the respondents to take the jabs.

Around 22 percent said they were living with family members belonging to the vulnerable age group, whereas, 28 percent claimed that they frequently visited public places, which placed them at the highest risk of contracting the infection.

The vaccination drive in India commenced on January 16, and the country has so far inoculated over 63 lakh healthcare and front-line workers. The next phase of vaccination programme would allow nearly 27 crore citizens - those aged above 50 and persons with comorbidities - to receive the vaccine doses.