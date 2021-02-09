MARKET NEWS

February 09, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 10,209

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: More than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1.55 lakh deaths, have been recorded in India. Nearly 59 lakh people have been given their first COVID-19 vaccine dose so far.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 321st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.55 lakh deaths. A total of 1.05 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far. However, there are 1.48 lakh active cases. India
's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.63 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 23.21 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Nearly 59 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.
  • February 09, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Fauci says vaccinate quickly to fight COVID-19 variants

    The best defence against emerging variant strains of COVID-19 is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top US infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said yesterday.

    He told a media briefing that while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines as a one-dose regimen in light of supply constraints, such a study would take months to complete and thus likely make its conclusions moot. Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine. (Input from Reuters)

  • February 09, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 10,209; case tally at 5.71 lakh

    The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal increased to 10,209 yesterday after two more patients succumbed to the infectious disease in North 24 Parganas and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the health department said.

    The state’s case ally mounted to 5.71 lakh with 119 new COVID-19 cases, it said. The state now has 4,632 active cases, while 5.56 lakh people have recovered from the disease. (Input from PTI)

  • February 09, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1.08 crore. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.

    While 1.05 crore patients have recovered, 1.55 lakh have died. Total active cases in the country stand at 1.48 lakh.

  • February 09, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 10.63 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at more than 23.21 lakh.

    With over 2.70 crore reported cases so far, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom.

  • February 09, 2021 / 07:38 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 321st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the infectious disease. Daily cases being reported in India have been dropping consistently over the last couple of months. Thus, the reopening process is also speeding up. Yet, states and Union Territories have continued to impose some local restrictions when and where required.

    India began its massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Over 58 lakh beneficiaries have been given at least the first dose so far.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

