Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 10,209

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Fauci says vaccinate quickly to fight COVID-19 variants
The best defence against emerging variant strains of COVID-19 is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top US infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said yesterday.
He told a media briefing that while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines as a one-dose regimen in light of supply constraints, such a study would take months to complete and thus likely make its conclusions moot. Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine. (Input from Reuters)