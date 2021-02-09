Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Bengal's COVID-19 death toll rises to 10,209

February 09, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 97.16 percent. Globally, over 10.63 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 23.21 lakh have died so far. India, along with many countries, has granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and has started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. Nearly 59 lakh people have been given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India so far.

Today is the 321st day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.08 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including over 1.55 lakh deaths. A total of 1.05 crore people have recuperated from COVID-19 in the country so far. However, there are 1.48 lakh active cases. India