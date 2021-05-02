COVID-19 Update | Haryana govt announces complete lockdown in state for 7 days from May 3

File image of Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij

The Haryana government on May 2 announced complete lockdown in the state for seven days, effective from May 3. The lockdown was announced citing the spike in recent coronavirus cases.

Informing about the update, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter and wrote: "Full lock down declared in all Haryana for 7 days from 3 May to Monday."



3 मई दिन सोमवार से 7 दिन के लिए सारे हरियाणा में पूर्ण लॉक डाउन घोषित ।

— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 2, 2021

Earlier on Friday, the BJP-led state government imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown began from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3.

State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that he will directly monitor Covid-19 management measures, health infrastructure and availability of medicines in Gurugram. He had allotted different districts to other ministers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state registered 125 deaths on Saturday due to COVID-19, which took the death toll to 4,341. Also, 13,588 new cases were registered which pushed the count to 5,01,566.

Apart from Haryana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra also extended the current Covid-19 restrictions in the state till May 15.