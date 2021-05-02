MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19 Update | Haryana govt announces complete lockdown in state for 7 days from May 3

The lockdown was announced citing the spike in recent coronavirus cases.

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
File image of Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij

File image of Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij


The Haryana government on May 2 announced complete lockdown in the state for seven days, effective from May 3. The lockdown was announced citing the spike in recent coronavirus cases.

Informing about the update, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter and wrote: "Full lock down declared in all Haryana for 7 days from 3 May to Monday."

COVID-19 Second Wave: Centre extends timelines of certain I-T compliances due to pandemic

Earlier on Friday, the BJP-led state government  imposed weekend lockdown in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts. The weekend lockdown began from Friday 10 pm and will remain effective till 5 am on May 3.

State Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had said that he will directly monitor Covid-19 management measures, health infrastructure and availability of medicines in Gurugram. He had allotted different districts to other ministers.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

The state registered 125 deaths on Saturday due to COVID-19, which took the death toll to 4,341. Also, 13,588 new cases were registered which pushed the count to 5,01,566.

Apart from Haryana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra also extended the current Covid-19 restrictions in the state till May 15.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Anil Vij #COVID-19 cases #COVID-19 Lockdown #Haryana
first published: May 2, 2021 03:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.