COVID-19 Second Wave: Centre extends timelines of certain I-T compliances due to pandemic

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has in a circular dated May 1, 2021 said that the Centre has decided to extend timelines of certain compliances, to mitigate the difficulties faced by taxpayers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax - Media & Technical Policy and Official Spokesperson of the CBDT in a statement said: "In view of the adverse circumstances arising due to the severe COVID-19 pandemic and also in view of the several requests received from taxpayers, tax consultants & other stakeholders from across the country, requesting that various compliance dates may be relaxed, the Government has extended certain timelines today."

Ahluwalia added that these relaxations are among the recent initiatives taken by the Centre to ease compliances to be made by the taxpayers "with the aim to grant respite during these difficult times".

Following are the extensions granted to taxpayers under the Income-Tax Act 1961:

In view of the severe pandemic, the CBDT exercises its powers under Section 119 of the I-T Act, 1961, provides following relaxation in respect of Income-Tax compliances by the taxpayers:

>> Appeal to Commissioner (Appeals) under Chapter XX of the Income-tax Act, for which existing deadline of April 1, 2021 is extended till May 31, 2021 or time provided under that Section, whichever is later;

>> Objections to Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) under Section 144C of the I-T Act, for which the last date of filing April 1, 2021 is extended till May 31, 2021 or time provided under that Section, whichever is later;

>> I-T return in response to notice under Section 148 of the I-T Act, which the last date of filing was April 1, 2021 – this is extended till May 31, 2021 or time allowed under that notice, whichever is later;

>> Filing of belated return under sub-section (4) and revised return under sub-section (5) of Section 139 of the I-T Act for Assessment Year 2020-21, which was required to be filed on or before March 31, 2021, may be filed on or before May 31, 2021;

>> Payment of tax deducted under Section 194-IA, Section 194-1B and Section 194M of the I-T Act, and filing of challan-cum-statement for such tax deducted, which are required to be paid and furnished by April 30, 2021 under Rule 30 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, may be paid and furnished on or before May 31, 2021;

>> Statement in Form No. 61, containing particulars of declarations received in Form No 50, which is due to be furnished on or before April 30, 2021, may be furnished on or before May 31, 2021.