COVID-19: RT-PCR test must for flyers from China, 5 other countries from January 1

(Representative image)

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on December 29 stated that the government has mandated RT-PCR test for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, 2023.



RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel.

— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 29, 2022

The passengers also will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel, Madaviya added.

This requirement is in addition to the random two per cent tests of all international passengers in all incoming international flights on their arrival in India irrespective of their port of departure, the minister said.

COVID-19's current surge in cases driven by the latest sub-variant of Omicron, BF.7, which is considered to be less severe even if it has the capacity to create a wave. Its transmissibility is high. However, the Union health ministry believes the number of deaths and hospitalisation caused by this variant will be low.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Further, the ministry and other health officials of India have also cautioned that the next 40 days will be crucial as the country may see a Covid surge in January, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

Meanwhile, nationwide mock drills at hospitals and health care facilities occurred on Tuesday (December 27), with Mandaviya visiting Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He also held a meeting with members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wherein doctors and medical experts urged to let people get administered with a second booster shot.

India recorded 268 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.17 per cent, the ministry said.