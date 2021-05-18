COVID-19: Delhi records 4482 new cases, lowest since April 5, 265 deaths

The national capital on May 18 reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5. (Representative Image)

The national capital on May 18 reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 8.42 per cent.

The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been showing signs of improvements over the past few days with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily.

The number of infections reported Tuesday is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.

Out of 24,305 hospital beds, 9,906 are vacant, according to the bulletin.