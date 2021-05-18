MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus

COVID-19: Delhi records 4482 new cases, lowest since April 5, 265 deaths

The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been showing signs of improvements over the past few days with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily.

PTI
May 18, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST
The national capital on May 18 reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5. (Representative Image)

The national capital on May 18 reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5. (Representative Image)

The national capital on May 18 reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin released by the city government.

Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 8.42 per cent.

The Covid-19 situation in Delhi has been showing signs of improvements over the past few days with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily.

The number of infections reported Tuesday is the lowest since April 5 when 3,548 people were diagnosed with the disease, according to government data.

Out of 24,305 hospital beds, 9,906 are vacant, according to the bulletin.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus Delhi #COVID-19 Delhi #COVID-19 India
first published: May 18, 2021 03:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

Simply Save | Will docking away 20 percent of fund manager’s salary really help investor?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.