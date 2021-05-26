COVID-19 crisis | Mumbai logs lowest death count since April 13 at 34, caseload tops 7 lakh

A file image of COVID jumbo hospital in Mumbai.

Mumbai reported 34 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the lowest single-day death count after April 13, while the caseload crossed the 7-lakh mark with the addition of 1,362 new infections, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s updated data, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 7,01,266 with the addition of 1,362 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll jumped to 14,742 after 34 more patients succumbed to the infection.

On April 13, Mumbai had reported 26 fatalities.In the last 36 days, the city has added 1 lakh coronavirus cases to its tally. The financial capital had crossed the 6-lakh case mark on April 21, 2021.

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases increased by 305, while the death toll dipped by 14 as compared to Tuesday, when the city had witnessed 1057 new cases and 48 deaths.The financial capital had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while it had recorded the highest single-day death in the second wave – at 90- on May 1.

Mumbai now has 27,943 active COVID-19 cases after the discharge of 1,021 recovered patients from hospitals in the past 24 hours, according to the BMC.With a total of 6,56,446 coronavirus patients recuperating from the viral disease so far, the recovery rate has increased to 94 per cent, the civic body said.

Notably, Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has gone down below 0. 20 per cent.According to the BMC data, the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between May 19 and May 25 was 0.19 per cent, while the case doubling rate was 348 days.

The civic body said at present Mumbai has 44 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings is 200.