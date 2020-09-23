Coronavirus pandemic| Bharat Biotech set to develop intranasal COVID-19 vaccine: Here is all you need to know

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech announced on September 23 that it has collaborated with the Washington University School of Medicine to develop an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are seven things you need to know about the novel chimp-adenovirus vaccine candidate:

Bharat Biotech plans to make up to 100 crore doses of the intranasal coronavirus vaccine.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Hyderabad-based company will own the right to distribute the single-dose vaccine in all markets except in the United States, Japan, and Europe.

The intranasal novel coronavirus vaccine is expected to reduce dependence on needles and syringes and help overcome the potential difficulties that come with distributing a vaccine, while also negating the need for personnel to administer the vaccine shot.

Unlike most other coronavirus vaccines being developed, this vaccine will be administered via the nose, which is often the initial site of an infection. Researchers have claimed that the nasal route for vaccination has often seen a stronger immune response throughout the body.

Dr David Curiel, Professor of Radiation Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine has said an intranasal vaccine will “not only protect against COVID-19, but also prevent the spread of the disease by offering another kind of immunity that occurs primarily in the cells that line the nose and throat.”

Though the phase-I human trials of the intranasal COVID-19 vaccine will be conducted at the Treatment Evaluation Unit of Saint Louis University in the United States, Bharat Biotech is supposed to pursue the other stages of clinical trials in India.

This vaccine will expand Bharat Biotech’s vaccine portfolio as the company is already developing coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN, which is currently in the second phase of human clinical trials.