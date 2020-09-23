172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-23-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5873391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 23: COVID-19 cases in Punjab cross 1 lakh mark

With more than 12.42 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.39 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.52 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Punjab recorded 1,411 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 23, taking its tally to 1,01,341.

With over 12.42 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

The data was updated at 8 am on September 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

related news

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,42,770 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,39,302 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,52,674 cases

> Karnataka - 5,33,850 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,64,543 cases

India has recorded more than 56.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 90,020 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 45.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,53,683 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands160347910 52
2Andhra Pradesh71465-3053 56237610555 546151 
3Arunachal Pradesh2052113 5778135 14
4Assam29857248 1309501817 586
5Bihar12928389 1574541212 873
6Chandigarh2622-139 7794383 130
7Chhattisgarh38198271 520012437 71828 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu198-22 274433 2
9Delhi31623682 2164013097 505137 
10Goa5513-154 23462736 368
11Gujarat1637065 1062851321 335216 
12Haryana19888-1126 937762892 120629 
13Himachal Pradesh4124-334 8511658 134
14Jammu and Kashmir21485-402 437341619 104218 
15Jharkhand13280-224 600271484 64115 
16Karnataka93172-2182 4324509073 822883 
17Kerala404531099 1017313007 57219 
18Ladakh1028-19 280974 50
19Madhya Pradesh22646104 860302412 203528 
20Maharashtra272809-2208 93655420206 33407392 
21Manipur2333220 688749 60
22Meghalaya2047-122 2706179 38
23Mizoram69010 102311 0
24Nagaland107220 451740 15
25Odisha34377344 1532133834 72111 
26Puducherry475798 18454389 473
27Punjab21288-373 771271718 292666 
28Rajasthan18614369 988121528 136715 
29Sikkim55643 200923 29
30Tamil Nadu46350-145 4973775406 894776 
31Telangana29873224 1461352062 106210 
32Tripura6599-101 16486603 253
33Uttarakhand11831-244 303081107 51211 
34Uttar Pradesh63148-1016 2961836589 521277 
35West Bengal2497173 2020303047 448362 
Total#968377-7484 458761389746 900201085 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 10:13 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.