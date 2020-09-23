Coronavirus state-wise tally September 23: COVID-19 cases in Punjab cross 1 lakh mark

Punjab recorded 1,411 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 23, taking its tally to 1,01,341.

With over 12.42 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,42,770 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,39,302 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,52,674 cases

> Karnataka - 5,33,850 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,64,543 cases

India has recorded more than 56.4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 90,020 deaths. Of these, more than 9.6 lakh are active cases while over 45.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,53,683 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 160 8 3479 10 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 71465 -3053 562376 10555 5461 51 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2052 113 5778 135 14 1 4 Assam 29857 248 130950 1817 586 8 5 Bihar 12928 389 157454 1212 873 3 6 Chandigarh 2622 -139 7794 383 130 4 7 Chhattisgarh 38198 271 52001 2437 718 28 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 198 -22 2744 33 2 9 Delhi 31623 682 216401 3097 5051 37 10 Goa 5513 -154 23462 736 368 8 11 Gujarat 16370 65 106285 1321 3352 16 12 Haryana 19888 -1126 93776 2892 1206 29 13 Himachal Pradesh 4124 -334 8511 658 134 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 21485 -402 43734 1619 1042 18 15 Jharkhand 13280 -224 60027 1484 641 15 16 Karnataka 93172 -2182 432450 9073 8228 83 17 Kerala 40453 1099 101731 3007 572 19 18 Ladakh 1028 -19 2809 74 50 19 Madhya Pradesh 22646 104 86030 2412 2035 28 20 Maharashtra 272809 -2208 936554 20206 33407 392 21 Manipur 2333 220 6887 49 60 1 22 Meghalaya 2047 -122 2706 179 38 1 23 Mizoram 690 10 1023 11 0 24 Nagaland 1072 20 4517 40 15 25 Odisha 34377 344 153213 3834 721 11 26 Puducherry 4757 98 18454 389 473 6 27 Punjab 21288 -373 77127 1718 2926 66 28 Rajasthan 18614 369 98812 1528 1367 15 29 Sikkim 556 43 2009 23 29 30 Tamil Nadu 46350 -145 497377 5406 8947 76 31 Telangana 29873 224 146135 2062 1062 10 32 Tripura 6599 -101 16486 603 253 2 33 Uttarakhand 11831 -244 30308 1107 512 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 63148 -1016 296183 6589 5212 77 35 West Bengal 24971 73 202030 3047 4483 62 Total# 968377 -7484 4587613 89746 90020 1085 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.